Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday, police officials informed.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police tweeted.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2022 12:17 IST
