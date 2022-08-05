Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday, police officials informed.

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

"#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)