footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2022 12:17 IST


Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday, police officials informed.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police tweeted.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads