Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district here on Thursday morning, officials said.



According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter. Security has also been tightened in the Nagrota area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)