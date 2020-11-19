Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Parigam area in Pulwama district on Thursday.

Police and security forces are currently carrying out the operation.

Further details are awaited in this regard.



Earlier in the day, four terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Nagrota on Thursday.

As per the sources, these terrorists were from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).



"These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added. (ANI)

