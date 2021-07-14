Representative Image
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 05:46 IST


Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): An encounter breaks out at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the wee hours on Wednesday, the police said.
"Encounter has started at Pulwama town. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

