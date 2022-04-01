Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): An encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.
"Encounter has started at #Turkwangam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
ANI | Updated: Apr 01, 2022 00:06 IST
