Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Friday morning.

J-K Police and Indian Army are conducting a job operation.

"Encounter has started at Kapren area of #Shopian. Police and Army are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)