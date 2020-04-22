Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists here in Shopian's Malhoora area on Tuesday, police said.
"Encounter has started at Malhoora, Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police said.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Sophian
ANI | Updated: Apr 22, 2020 01:50 IST
