Encounter breaks out in Reban area of J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday night, the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Encounter has started at Reban area of #Shopian. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Earlier today, a terrorist of the JeM terror outfit identified as Kaiser Koka active since 2018 was trapped in an encounter in Awantipora, said ADGP Kashmir.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF on specific information regarding presence of terrorists in Awantipora that led to killing of two terrorists.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.



They have been identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka son of Ab Rashid Koka resident of Tengpora, Kaigam and Ishaq Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Nabi Lone resident of Lelhar, Pulwama.

As per police records, the killed terrorist Kaiser Koka was a categorized terrorist and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

He was active since year 2018 and had ex-filtrated to Pakistan. After acquiring arms and ammunition and training, he infiltrated back to Kashmir valley and was active in the areas of Awantipora, Pulwama.

He was involved in an IED attack at Larmoo Awantipora on May 2 in which two CRPF personnel got injured.

While as, the other killed terrorist Ishaq Ahmad Lone was a hybrid terrorist and was also involved in several cases including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials. (ANI)

