Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), September 12 (ANI): An encounter broke out at Heff Shirmal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, the police said.
According to sources, security forces along with the area police are on the job.
Further details are awaited.
On September 5, an encounter took place in the Baskuchan area of Shopian. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in Shopian district of J&K
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 14:39 IST
