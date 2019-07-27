Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The exchange of fire was witnessed in Bona Bazaar area of the district.
Firing is underway in the area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter breaks out in Shopian
ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:26 IST
