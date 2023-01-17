Encounter in J&K's Budgam: Two terrorists killed

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam.
J&K Police and Army cordoned off the area in after gunshots were heard to nab the terrorists.
"On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered near Court Complex in District Budgam. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
https://twitter.com/KashmirPolice/status/1615218344956919808?s=20&t=Rzdr8pl1Cs0qb0D-18povQ
Further details awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 17, 2023 11:14 IST
