Encounter in Pulwama over, Arms recovered

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): The encounter between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama, which broke out on Friday, is over.

"Operation in Chewa, Pulwama is over. 2 AK rifle and 1 pistol recovered in the operation," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Three terrorists were gunned down in the encounter, police said.

On June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. (ANI)

