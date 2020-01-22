Encounter resumes in Pulwama's Awantipora

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The encounter, which started yesterday, resumed on Wednesday in Pulwama's Awantipora.

Personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are present on the spot.

"#Awantipora update: #Encounter has #resumed. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Tuesday, an Indian Army jawan and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives during the encounter. (ANI)

