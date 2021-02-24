Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): An encounter has started at the Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in Anantnag district, said Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara #Anantnag. Police and Army are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.



Further details are awaited.

On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates affiliated were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and one another was injured in another encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19. (ANI)

