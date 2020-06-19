Visual from the encounter site (deferred by unspecified time). [Photo/ANI]
Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:43 IST

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.
The encounter broke out in the early hours of Thursday.
Police and security forces are on the job, it added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)



