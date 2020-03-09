Representative image.
Encounter underway between security forces, militants in J-K

ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:36 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Khajpura Reban area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.
More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)

