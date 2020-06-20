Representative image
Representative image

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:35 IST

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway at Likhdi Pora area of Kulgam, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.
Police and security forces are present at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl