Encounter underway in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Police and security forces are embroiled in an encounter which broke out in the Budgam district on Monday, according to the Kashmir Zone Police.

"Encounter has started at Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read.

Earlier yesterday, three terrorists belonging to terrorist outfit Hijb-ul Mujahideen had been killed in an encounter that had broken out between police and security forces in the Tral region of Pulwama district. (ANI)

