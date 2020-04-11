Encounter underway in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at DH Pora area of Kulgam district, Kashmir Zone Police said.

More details are currently awaited.

This comes days after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Commander Sajad Nawab Dar was neutralised in an encounter in Sopore. (ANI)

