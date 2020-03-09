Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter which is currently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Khajpura Reban area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.
During the operation, weapons and war-like stores were also recovered.
More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
Encounter underway in J-K's Shopian, 2 terrorists killed
ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2020 12:30 IST
