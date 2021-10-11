Encounter with terrorists underway in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): An encounter between the Army and terrorists began on Monday morning in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).



The Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote jurisdiction of the district, based on intelligence inputs.

"Based on intelligence inputs, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district of J-K today morning. The encounter with terrorists is going on," Defence PRO said. (ANI)

