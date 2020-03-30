Ending of lockdown depends on how everyone follows it, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday appealed to people to strictly follow the restrictions in the state, saying that the ending of 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 depends on how the public adheres to the rules.

In a press statement, Yediyurappa appealed to the people to help the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus by strictly following the lockdown.

"People of Karnataka are known for tolerance and patience. They are law-abiding citizens. Now, the lockdown in wake of coronavirus is a testing time for them. It has come to test the patience of our people, especially the people of Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has apologized and said that lockdown was an inevitable step taken by the government to protect people from the pandemic. We have to realise the predicament of a prime minister who always cares for the well being of the country and its people," the statement quoted Yediyurappa as saying.

"At this hour of crisis, it is not good on our part to come out of houses and violate the curfew. The ending of lockdown depends on strictness with which one follows the curfew and maintain social distancing. If one follows the curfew strictly, the lockdown period will automatically end on April 14. Whether to end the lockdown or not is in your hands," he said.

The Chief Minister urged not to test the patience of police, saying, "Already our police are under stress as they are working without any rest. Do not force them to use the force and later blame them for stern action."

He also appealed to follow the lockdown provisions and stay back in their home.

"The government has taken all measures to maintain the supply of essentials and food to the needy. Consider this situation as a blessing in disguise and spend your valuable time reading books which in turn will boost your knowledge and intellectual capacity. My earnest request to even the poor is spending your time by involving yourselves in creative activities inside your houses," Yediyurappa said.

"At the same time, it is time for us to respect the sacrificing work of the doctors, nurses, health staff and civic workers who are working round the clock to save the lives of hundreds of people affected by coronavirus. My appeal to you all strictly follows the curfew rules and maintains the social distance to combat COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

