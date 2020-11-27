Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang Sarnaik on Friday, in connection with raid conducted at Pratap Sarnaik's residence.

He did not appear before the agency yesterday despite summons issued to him.

ED on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.



Meanwhile, ED also arrested a close aide of Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik. (ANI)

