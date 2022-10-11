Engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from college building in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A student studying in CSE first year at the KLU University Vaddeswaram, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the college building, informed the Tadepalli police on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Yaswanth Reddy hailing from Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district.

It is alleged that the college management secretly shifted the student's body to the Manipal mortuary.



As per the police, a teacher at the college seized Yashwant and other students' phones on Monday.

Yaswanth's father said that his son was not a coward to commit suicide for a fickle reason of a phone being seized by the teacher.

Meanwhile, the Tadepalli police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Further probe on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

