Enhancement of rainfall very likely in Konkan, Central Maharashtra for two days: IMD

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai on Thursday said that there is a very likely enhancement of rainfall over parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next two days.
The IMD said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coast has weakened into a depression and it now lies over north-east Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas.
The private forecaster further said that in view of its subsequent west-northwestward movement, there is a very likely an enhancement of rainfall over parts Konkan region and Central Maharashtra during the next two days and there will be reduction thereafter.
With incessant rains creating a flood-like situation in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today demanded deployment of five more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected region.
"Another five NDRF teams reached Pune, two teams each are on way to Kolhapur and Sangli and one to Pune. The state has demanded five more NDRF teams," CMO said in a tweet.
It added, "Two more teams of Coast Guard are reaching Kolhapur in some time while five Navy teams are on way to Sangli with two SDRF teams."
The Chief Minister's Office also informed that a total of 22 teams are working in Kolhapur and a total of 11 teams have been deployed in Sangli.
All schools and colleges were shut in Kolhapur district today due to flood following heavy rainfall in the region.
Educational institutions in three tehsils of Pune district and in five tehsils of Sangli district also remain closed today. (ANI)

