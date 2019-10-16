CJI Ranjan Gogoi. File photo/ANI
CJI Ranjan Gogoi. File photo/ANI

Enough is enough, by 5 pm this matter will be over, says CJI on Ayodhya case

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm onWednesday.
"By 5 pm this matter is going to be over. Enough is enough," Justice Gogoi said while dismissing the intervention application filed by the Hindu Maha Sabha in the apex court seeking more time for arguments.
The Hindu Maha Sabha is one of the parties in the dispute, Gogoi however, did not make any mention of the Sunni Waqf Board which withdrew its appeal.
Earlier yesterday, the CJI had said that Wednesday will be the 40th and last day of hearing in the case of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute.
During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Gogoi had said: "Today is 39th day. Tomorrow is 40th day and last day of hearing in the case."
The five-judge bench Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.
The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:25 IST

UP: Violence erupts after student commits suicide at AMU campus,...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A PhD aspirant, who just completed his post-graduation in social work, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside a hostel room in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:17 IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad slams detention of NCP chief Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday slammed the decision to detain National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, saying, "There has been no democracy in the country for the last six years. No government has behaved in such a manner with other political p

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:08 IST

Anantnag: 3 Hizbul terrorists killed in police encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Police here on Wednesday killed three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists led by commander Nasir Chadru in an encounter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:06 IST

Ringleader of stone-pelters caught by J&K Police in Soura

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested Hayat Ahmad Bhat, the main instigator of law and order disturbance in the downtown area of Srinagar city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:39 IST

INX media case: ED arrests P Chidambaram after questioning him...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested former Finance Minister P Chidambaram after grilling him for nearly two hours at Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:37 IST

Mayawati hits out at UP govt over issue of sacking of 25,000 home guards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of sacking of 25,000 home guards in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:27 IST

Kamal Nath government most corrupt in history of MP, says...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday accused the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government of being the most corrupt in the history of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:24 IST

Chidambaram in good spirits, procedural games being played for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After meeting P Chidamabaram at Tihar Jail, Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday said that his father is in good spirits and "procedural games" are being played against him for political theatrics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:07 IST

Gopal Bhargava targets Kamal Nath, says investors' summits are 'failure'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Ahead of Madhya Pradesh's investors' summit -- Magnificent MP -- senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government stating that such meets are a 'failure'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:06 IST

Disabled people exempted from Odd-Even scheme in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that persons with disabilities will be exempted from the odd-even vehicle rationing system which will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:35 IST

Bihar: Gaya cop suspended after video of him accepting bribe goes viral

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A police officer was suspended here after a video of him accepting bribe went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:29 IST

Farooq Abdullah detained at his house in Srinagar, his daughter...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been detained at his house in Srinagar, police said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl