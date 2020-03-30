Ensure advocates are not made to vacate rented accommodations : BCD approaches Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has approached Delhi High Court seeking directions to Centre, Delhi government and Delhi police to ensure that no advocate should be made to vacate their rented accommodations on account of failure to pay monthly rent.

This comes in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to contain its spread.

BCD Chairman, Advocate KC Mittal further seeks issuance of directions to all, governmental and non-governmental agencies to defer all dues, until the restoration of normal conditions, on such terms and conditions as may be considered appropriate.

BCD application to Delhi High court stated that "many advocates staying in Delhi/NCR in rented accommodation are not in a position to pay rent and are likely to be thrown out with their bags and baggage on the roads, which will create more complication, they are helpless and require immediate remedy and redressal, with the help of the government".

The application further informed the court that, with its minimal resources, it has decided to provide some initial financial help.

"In the present given extra-ordinary situations all payments due during this period, on any account, may be deferred to free people from tension and panic. Such a step and directions to Central Government are essential to overcome the situation created due to the spread of coronavirus," the application said.

Referring to the media reports that DM, NOIDA has issued advisory to landlords to defer payment of rent for one month, the application stated: "It is the duty and responsibility of the governments to continue people to stay where ever they are and provide basic necessities, no matter whether they have lost their jobs or not able to pay rent, even if unemployed." (ANI)

