Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File photo)

Ensure all basic amenities in police stations for staff, public: LG Anil Baijal

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the Delhi Police housing, amenities and status of police stations and field offices in a meeting here at Raj Niwas.
During the meeting, Delhi Police made a detailed presentation in this regard and informed the LG about the accommodation of constabulary and their satisfaction levels, including future planning regarding housing.
"Currently, the satisfaction level of housing in Delhi Police is 18.83 per cent. Around 701 quarters are under construction, 491 are being sourced from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and proposal of 4,865 staff quarters at Dheerpur is being followed up. All future projects of Delhi Police will have 30 per cent components of housing," Delhi Police told Baijal.
After this, the LG directed Delhi Police to expedite its efforts to augment housing satisfaction level for its staff and monitoring of projects of housing and thana buildings every month and coordinate with land-owning agencies for allotment of land for constructions of flats.
Stressing that all basic amenities should be provided in police and special provisions should be made for women staff for changing room, separate bathrooms and toilets, he urged that senior officers should inspect thanas periodically for checking the status of these facilities and to ensure their good condition.
Baijal directed Commissioner of Police, Delhi to review the status of on-going police stations projects and allotment of land for future projects so that the remaining work can be completed in a time-bound manner.
The Police Commissioner was also asked to check implementation of mandatory "annual health check-up scheme in respect of Delhi Police personnel as well apart from other ongoing measures to manage stress levels and health issues related to it and improve productivity of force". (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:52 IST

