Ensure compliance with directions to Okhla, Ghazipur, Bawana waste plants, NGT asks pollution control bodies

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue appropriate directions for compliance with their recommendations for the waste-to-energy plants in Okhla, Ghazipur and Bawana.

In an order released on November 11, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, "Let the CPCB and DPCC issue appropriate directions for compliance of (sic) the observations and recommendations, by the waste-to-energy plants in question. The committee is also at liberty to recover compensation in terms of the orders already passed by this Tribunal for any violations which may be found."

The court direction came on a report filed by the CPCB on September 24, while hearing an application filed by Sukhdev Vihar Residents' Welfare Association in a decided matter for the award of compensation for violation of environmental norms.

The joint inspection team monitored the three plants in February-March.

After monitoring, the CPCB recommended the Bawana plant to ensure better efficiency and optimum power generation. The unit should improve waste segregation and take necessary measures to reduce fugitive emissions specifically during material handling, so as to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in ambient air, the CPCB recommended it, adding that required efforts to reuse the bottom ash and fly ash utilisation should be made instead of dumping them on the landfill site.



It suggested the Ghazipur unit to obtain valid consent to operate from the DPCC and to ensure that it is operational at full capacity when a joint inspection is carried out so that the results are conclusive.

It also recommended the Ghazipur the Okhla plants to take necessary measures to ensure that the concentration levels of all monitored parameters in stack emission are within the stipulated limits.

The CPCB noted that a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station should be installed at the earliest at the Okhla plant, which should also utilise 100 per cent fly ash for beneficial purposes like bricks manufacturing etc.

The three plants were monitored after an issue was raised against the setting up of the waste-to-energy plant near Okhla's sewage treatment plant in Delhi.

The applicants, including the Residents' Welfare Associations, objected to the setting up of the plant in the vicinity on account of the potential danger to human health and the environment.

However, the NGT had found that the location of the plant was not against the norms and that the colonies were in upwind directions, so emissions did not affect them.

But it was found that the plant was deficient in its operations and was causing violation of environmental norms, for which it was necessary to take remedial steps. Instead of being shut down, remedial action was directed to be taken, including payment of environmental compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Further direction by the NGT was to conduct monthly inspections by the regulators. (ANI)

