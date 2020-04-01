Ensure doorstep or village-wise supply of pesticides: Himachal CM to Horticulture Department

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Amid the countrywide lockdown, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed the Horticulture Department officers to ensure doorstep or village-wise supply of pesticides to the horticulturists.

"Ensure door-to-door or at least village-wise supply of pesticides and other plant protection material to the horticulturists," said Thakur at a high-level meeting here.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

