Ensure foolproof arrangements for G-20 Summit, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann directs officers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the G-20 summit slated to take place at the holy city of Amritsar in March and June.

Chairing a meeting here today to review the arrangements of the mega event, the Chief Minister unequivocally said that no stone should be left unturned in making this event a huge success. He said that all of them were fortunate to have got a once in a lifetime opportunity to hold such a mega event in the state. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of the G-20 summit in the state.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state has got two sessions of G-20, first on March 15, 16 and 17 on Education and then in the month of June 22-23 on Labour.

He said that the state is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality adding that he asked the officers to ensure that elaborate arrangements are put in place for welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events.

Bhagwant Mann said that these sessions will be held at the sacred land of Amritsar where lakhs of devotees daily pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh and others.



The Chief Minister asserted that this summit will promote Punjab as the most preferred destination for business on the international level and it will also provide a stage for the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Bhagwant Mann also asked the officers to make sure that extensive arrangements are made for the success of this global event.

Taking stock of the work to be done to spruce up the structure of the city further, the Chief Minister asked the officers to ensure that the work was completed in a time-bound and result-oriented manner.

He asked the officers to make sure that whichever work is executed is of the best quality. Bhagwant Mann said that the upgraded and newly developed infrastructure will benefit the residents of the city for a long time.

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and others were also present. (ANI)

