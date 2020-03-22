Ensure people stay off the streets even after Janata Curfew: Jharkhand Principal Secy

Ranchi (Jharkhand [India], Mar 22 (ANI): As Indians stayed off the streets to observe the Janata Curfew, Jharkhand Principal Secretary urged the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure that the situation continues even after the curfew ends.

"Ensure that the situation observed during the Janata Curfew is observed after 9 pm too," said Jharkhand Principal Secretary in a letter to Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police.

The total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

