Ensure retailers of COVID-19 drugs distributors display their stocks, prices: Delhi LG

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked for ensuring that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID-19 are made to mandatorily display their stocks and prices, according to the sources.

Baijal reviewed the management of the COVID-19 situation in the national Capital, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioners, and senior officers of the Delhi Police.

While expressing satisfaction at the improvement in the overall situation, the LG stressed that the guard cannot be lowered and the measures and preparedness to deal with any eventuality should be fully undertaken.

He also suggested that immediate steps should be undertaken to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D- 2G for people in genuine and medically prescribed need, sources said.

The LG also instructed that monitorable and compressed timelines for setting up of Oxygen Plants in hospitals and other related infrastructure be put in place immediately. He stressed that testing, especially RT-PCR should not go down, since owing to the lockdown rapid antigen test had naturally gone down, sources said.

Delhi continued to see a drop in COVID-19 cases with the city seeing 4,482 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government's health bulletin informed on Tuesday.

The recovery rate has improved to 94.79 per cent, which is the highest since April 8. The fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent. (ANI)