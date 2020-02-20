Ensure safety of Kashmiri students in Karnataka: J-K Students Association urges CM Yediyurappa

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has urged Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students studying in different parts of the state.

The Kashmiri students body requested the Chief Minister to look into the matter personally for the safety of the students and maintaining peace and harmony in universities or colleges.

In a statement, the spokesperson of association, Nasir Khuehami, demanded punishment and strict action against the elements involved in roughing up of students in a court premises here.

On February 17 three Kashmiri students were attacked in court premises after they were produced in court on charges of sedition.

Khuehami urged the Chief Minister to provide a safe and peaceful atmosphere for students of the state and take against those found in intimidating students from Kashmir Valley.

He observed that the ugly episode has given rise to sense of fear and anxiety among Kashmiri students overall.

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday registered a case against unknown persons for assaulting three Kashmiri students in the court premises here. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Vidyanagar police station of Hubli in which assault charges have been filed against 10 to 15 unknown people.

The Kashmiri students were arrested here on February 15 after their video in which they are seen allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans went viral.

The students were studying at the KLE Institute of Technology on a central government scholarship. (ANI)

