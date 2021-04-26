Ensure timely implementation of relief steps for COVID patients, Mayawati urges Centre, UP govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday demanded that the steps, which have been taken by the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, should be implemented on time.

"Steps taken by the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to fulfill the requirement of oxygen and medicines in the state are good. But these steps should be implemented at ground level on time. BSP demands this only," Mayawati said in a tweet.

Apart from it, the BSP president also appealed to party workers to help COVID patients at this time.



"Simultaneously, I appeal to the BSP workers of the entire country to help COVID hit people of your neighbourhood in every possible way as per your capacity while following COVID-19 guidelines," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that properties of those, who are spreading rumours about oxygen shortage in the state, will be seized.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: "Chief Minister, there is oxygen emergency all over Uttar Pradesh. You have to put a case on me, seize the property, so do. But for the sake of god, recognise the seriousness of the situation and immediately start the work of saving the lives of the people."

The UP government has already placed an order for one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for the third phase of the vaccination drive beginning May 1. (ANI)

