Representative image
Representative image

Ensure timely redressal of passengers' grievances or face action: DGCA to airlines

By Ashoke Raj | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to ensure the timely redressal of all grievances by passengers, saying it is a topmost priority and warned of stringent action if any laxity is found.
The DGCA said this in a meeting with appellate authority and nodal officers of all scheduled domestic airlines at its headquarters in the national capital on Thursday.
It also directed the airlines to ensure that complaints of passengers on social media platforms should be attended to promptly and resolved at the earliest.
During the meeting, the civil aviation watchdog said that a number of steps have to be taken to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.
"Prompt redressal of passenger complaints should be the topmost priority and must be attended to as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs). Airlines must periodically update the details of their nodal officer and appellant authority on their website," the DGCA said in a statement.
It said that the airlines should make all efforts to send SMS in case there is a delay in flight beyond 30 minutes or a boarding gate change has taken place at the airport.
"Airlines must send repeated SMS messages after every 30 minutes to keep the passengers updated for the flight delay/ cancellation/ boarding gate change," the DGCA outlined.
Recently, the civil aviation watchdog had learnt that many domestic passengers were facing ticket refund issues as their tickets were booked through their respective travel agents.
To mitigate this problem, the DGCA has asked all airlines to ensure better coordination with their travel agents and reduce the inconvenience faced by the passengers while obtaining a refund after booking tickets through travel agents.
"The airlines must keep close coordination with their travel agents. The travel agents must share the mobile numbers of the travelling passenger with the airlines for flight information updates. All necessary assistance must be provided to the passengers for their connecting flights," the DGCA said.
The civil aviation watchdog said in the event of a delay, airlines should make proper arrangements to ensure refreshments and meals to the passengers.
"In case of delay, airlines should make appropriate arrangement to provide water, refreshment and meals as per the provisions of the CARs. The airlines shall ensure the refund of airline tickets through a travel agent/portal in a timely manner. All help should be provided to senior citizens and passengers with reduced mobility," it said.
"Complaints on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook etc. should be attended promptly and to the extent possible, must be resolved. Airlines must ensure proper conduct and behaviour of their employees towards passengers. Any laxity in the matter shall be viewed seriously," DGCA said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:19 IST

Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple during informal summit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Marvelling at Pallava architecture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the sea-facing Shore Temple on the first day of their second informal summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:11 IST

President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal if political...

New Delhi (India), October 11 (ANI): West Bengal should be placed under President's Rule if political killings continue in the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "remains apathetic", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Delhi unit chief Alok Kumar said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:09 IST

UP: Uttarakhand CM flags off first commercial flight from Hindon...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday flagged off the first commercial flight from Hindon airport here to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:03 IST

Lucknow: PWD official arrested for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Junior Clerk of the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:59 IST

Bonhomie on display; PM Modi, Xi enjoy coconut water at Panch...

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Surrounded by history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday enjoyed fresh coconut water while catching their breaths at the magnificent Panch Rathas complex in the coastal city of Mamallapuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:52 IST

Ahmedabad: Bailable warrant issued against Surjewala in ADCB...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A bailable warrant was issued by Ahmedabad court against Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:50 IST

Three persons charred to death in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Three people were charred to death in a fire, which broke out in a house in Sagar Nagar area of the city at around 2 am on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:47 IST

Chandi Prasad Bhatt to get Indira Gandhi award for national integration

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The 31st Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration for the years 2017 and 2018 will be awarded to the pioneer of the Chipko Movement Chandi Prasad Bhatt for his services in promoting and preserving the national integration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:40 IST

Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel have lunch at Ahmedabad restaurant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel on Friday were seen having lunch in Agashiye hotel, the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and his wife for a dinner in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:31 IST

Wearing veshti, PM Modi receives Xi in Mahabalipuram

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Looking every bit Tamil, a veshti-wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Chinese President Xi Jinping in the historic coastal city of Mamallapuram for the second informal summit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:24 IST

Traditional welcome for PM Modi, Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Hundreds of people beating drums and blowing trumpets lined up at the east coast road near Vadanemmeli located on the outskirts of Mamallapuram to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:12 IST

Delhi HC reserves order on whether to seek response from EOW on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved order on whether to seek a response from the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on a plea filed by Malvinder Mohan Singh, seeking quashing of FIR registered by the EOW saying it lacks jurisdiction to register the case

Read More
iocl