Ensure transparency in identifying beneficiaries of dignity housing scheme, Telangana Ministers instruct officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and state Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy, reviewed the progress of construction works of double bedroom dignity houses, in Hyderabad on Thursday and instructed the officials to ensure transparency in identifying beneficiaries of the scheme.

As per the official release, the Ministers instructed the officials to ensure that the previous beneficiaries' names who already received houses did not appear in the latest list.

"The Ministers also asked the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ) Commissioner to coordinate with the district collectors in GHMC limits while finalizing the beneficiaries list," said the release.



According to the release, Rao asked the officials to increase greenery at the double bedroom dignity housing sites in the GHMC limit, constructed under the government's scheme.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Housing Department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar were also present in the meeting.

Rao on August 27 said that the government will hand over a total of 85,000 dignity houses in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits by December 2020. (ANI)

