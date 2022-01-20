Ensuring safety, security, welfare of the working class critical in making India 'Aatma Nirbhar': Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that the Government is aware of the fact that without ensuring safety, security and welfare of the working class, the fruition of the concept of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat which is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cannot be imagined.

His remarks came while addressing a first of its kind unique initiative where the Union Minister interacted with national level office-bearers of Unorganized Workers' Unions and Associations on the problems and issues of unorganized workers over video conference.

During the interaction, Yadav stated that the Government has been working relentlessly and sincerely for the welfare and upliftment of unorganised workers in particular and for the working class in general.

The Minister particularly thanked all the Trade Union leaders for their wholehearted cooperation for motivating and mobilising the workers to register in the E-shram portal and said that it has already turned into a public movement with full jan-bhagidari. The Minister informed that in just over 200 days nearly 23croreunorganised workers have already registered themselves.

Acknowledging the problems faced by workers employed in the brick kiln, forestry, plantations etc. in getting themselves registered on the E-shram portal, the Minister said that special camps will be organized for them.



The Government has undertaken several social security schemes for the unorganized workers. Besides, the all India survey of Domestic and Migrant workers is also undertaken with full earnestness and soon the Government will take meaningful and constructive action on the report, keeping in view the aspect of social security and welfare of the working class.", further stated Shri Yadav.

The Union Minister also highlighted that more than 400 occupations and sub occupations comprise the unorganized sector. He also stated that it is the endeavour of the Government to implement the proviso of ESIC all over the country. After a survey of migrant and domestic workers, the data shall be linked to E-shram portal. The NCS portal shall also be linked to eShram.

The Minister informed that In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of certain restrictions by State Governments, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has reactivated the 21 Monitoring Centres from 5th January 2022 in order "to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments" under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country.

Yadav further stated that once the pandemic situation is eased, he and his colleague, Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State would travel extensively, interact with the working class and the labour union members and take their views on the implementation of various welfare and social security measures.

The representatives of construction workers, domestic workers, textile workers, municipal workers, transport workers, street vendors, brick-kiln workers and railway malgodam workers participated in the meeting.

The Unorganised Workers' representatives appreciated the Ministry's initiative of eShram Portal and stated that not only this has given identity but also dignity to the workers and will help in alleviating the sufferings of the unorganized workers. The Trade Union leaders put forth their problems and issues very candidly. (ANI)

