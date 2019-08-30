Entire blood sucked by probe agencies: Shivakumar on ED's fresh summons

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday asserted that he will not run from the country after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "I have requested Court that it's a simple Income Tax matter. I have already filed ITR. There's no Prevention of Money Laundering(PMLA) Act. Last night, they summoned me to come to Delhi by 1 pm. I will respect law."

Calling the recent development by the ED "malafide", he tweeted, "Have received summons from ED late yesterday night at 9.40 PM asking for me to appear at 1 PM in Delhi today. Although the sudden scheduling by ED is malafide, I believe in the rule of law and will definitely participate and fully co-operate with them and abide by the law of our country."

Saying that his "entire blood has been sucked by the various investigating agencies", he said, "From the past two years, the entire property of my 84-year-old mother has been attached by various investigation authorities as Benami property and I am the Benami there. Our entire blood has already been sucked."

Defending himself, the Congress leader said that no illegal activities were done by him, adding "BJP leaders have said it on record, they are going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I will participate and cooperate. I am busy till this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi."

This comes after the ED issued fresh summons to Shivakumar to appear before it today for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The Congress leader was summoned hours after the Karnataka High Court declined his plea seeking a stay on the investigating agency's previous summons, issued to him on December 2018 in the case. (ANI)

