"Entire India resides in Rahul's house," says Mallikarjun Kharge as Rahul vacates official residence

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge labelled the central government as a "dictatorial government" on Saturday in a tweet after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.

Taking to Twitter Kharge wrote "The dictatorial government is flaunting after snatching "home" of someone whose home has entire India by hatching a conspiracy. Rahul Gandhi's official house is gone, but he has the spirit to fight for the truth, they will never be able to get it vacated."

Earlier in the day Gandhi vacated his official 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow. Rahul Gandhi said the government bungalow located at Tughlaq Lane was given to him by people of the country and he had stayed there for 19 years.



Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were present as he handed over the keys to his official bungalow.

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth. For some days I will be staying at 10 Janpath," said Rahul Gandhi after the handover. "I'll stay at 10 Janpath for some time, then we'll figure out something," he said when asked where he will go now. Sonia Gandhi presently lives at 10 Janpath.

Priyanka Gandhi also echoed Rahul Gandhi's sentiment when she stated that her brother was suffering as he had spoken the truth. "Whatever my brother is saying is truth. He spoke truth about the government for which he is suffering. But we are not afraid..," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "They can give this house to anyone now. The way the Modi government and Amit Shah is targeting Rahul Gandhi is completely a political vendetta."

Earlier in the day, trucks loaded with furniture were spotted departing from the 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow. Rahul Gandhi was sent a notice vacate his bunglow, a day after a Surat Sessions Court on April 20 convicted him in a defamation case. (ANI)

