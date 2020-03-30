Entire nation is facing COVID-19 challenge with immense resilience, grit, patience: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the entire nation is displaying 'immense resilience, grit, and patience in facing the challenge of COVID-19.'

Prime Minister Modi, who was interacting with representatives of various social welfare organsations via video conference, said that the entire nation is "displaying immense resilience, grit, and patience in facing the challenge of COVID-19."

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi used to say that serving the poor and downtrodden is the best way to serve the nation, he praised the dedication and commitment of the participating organisation towards serving humanity, read a statement.

Prime Minister Modi stated that these organisations have three distinct specialities -- humane approach, massive reach and connect with people and a service mindset -- due to which they are trusted implicitly.

He said the nation is facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the service of these organisations and their resources like never before.

He suggested that the organisations can play a huge role in arranging for basic necessities for the poor, and can also dedicate their medical facilities and volunteers to serving patients and the needy.

Modi highlighted that the nation needs both short-term measures and a long-term vision to overcome the challenge.

He added that they have a big role to play in countering superstitions, beliefs, and misinformation. He shared that in the name of beliefs, people have been seen gathering at places and flouting social distancing norms.

It is necessary to further spread the importance of maintaining social distancing to check the spread of coronavirus, he said.

The representatives of the social welfare organisations praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in navigating a complicated situation with dexterity, the statement said.

They lauded the pro-active measures of the government which have been effective in controlling the spread of the virus. They pledged support to the PM-CARES fund, adding that their workforce will be dedicated completely to the cause of serving the nation in this time of crisis.

They also talked about the work being done currently by them to meet the challenge through awareness campaigns through digital means, distribution of essentials, food packets, sanitisers, medicines and the provision of medical help to those in need.

He stressed on the importance of giving medical and scientific advice and countering misinformation. He also underlined the need to keep working together to face the challenge of the pandemic. (ANI)