Entire process of assembly election will be carried out as per COVID protocols, says Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Soujanya on Sunday said that the entire process of assembly election will be carried out adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

"Many strict arrangements have been made for the assembly elections under the COVID protocol. 601 places have been identified in the state, where candidates or political parties will be able to organize their events," Soujanya said.

It will be easy to follow the COVID protocols at these places, she added.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that on the instructions of the Central Election Commission (CEC), rally or public meeting places have been identified in all the districts of the state.

The party that will hold a rally here will have to apply through the online facility app, she explained.

"If any party or candidate violates the rule anywhere, then strict action will be taken under the Disaster Act," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Saturday directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Uttarakhand will go for a single-phase assembly poll on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)