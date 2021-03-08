Entry, exit closed at Delhi metro stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Entry and exit gates of Delhi metro stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the Green Line section were closed on Monday morning. However, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not specified the reason for closing the metro stations.

"Security Update: Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on green line are closed," read a tweet on the official handle of DMRC.

There are three intermediate stations -- Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma (Modern Industrial Estate) and Bahadurgarh City -- between Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations on the Green Line.





Meanwhile, several women from Punjab reached Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border to join the ongoing farmers' protest on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"We urge the central government to roll back the three black laws," a woman protester said.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

