Entry, exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia metro station closed: DMRC

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The entry and exit points at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station were closed on Monday as a precautionary measure amid protests over the citizenship law.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said: "Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station."

A clash ensued between Delhi Police personnel and protestors after a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

University administration officials alleged that the police later entered the campus and harassed the students. (ANI)