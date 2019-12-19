Entry, exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro closed: DMRC

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station was closed on Thursday here.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said, "Entry & exit gates of Rajiv Chowk are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station."



Earlier, in a series of tweets, DMRC also announced the closure of entry and exit gates of 17 other metro stations, including Janpath, Barakhamba, Vasant Vihar, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and several others.

The gates of several metro stations, including Jamia Millia Islamia, falling on the magenta, yellow, violet and blue lines, were closed as a precautionary measure following the protests against new Citizenship law.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

