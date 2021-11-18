Entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, stopped in Delhi till Nov 21

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The entry of trucks in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities has been stopped till 21 November 2021.

The authorities have requested police officials in NCR towns and cities to make arrangements for diversion of such trucks which are not supposed to enter Delhi to avoid congestion at border entry points.

In wake of the prevailing air quality scenario in Delhi- NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) issued directions to this effect on 16 November, specifying various measures which are to be implemented strictly with immediate effect by the concerned agencies/departments. The directions will are subject to further review for extension of this date.



According to Manish Kumar Agrawal, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Delhi, all the associations/unions of truck operators/owners/drivers of the trucks are advised to make adequate arrangement at their own level for proper parking/halting of their trucks outside Delhi borders at suitable places like warehouses, transport hubs, etc. till 21st November, 2021 or further orders of the CAQM or GNCT of Delhi as the case may be. (ANI)

Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day today, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today.

Meanwhile, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed. (ANI)

