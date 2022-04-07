Environment Minister launches 'Prakriti' green initiatives for effective plastic waste management

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): In another step toward eliminating single-use plastic, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday launched "Prakriti", a mascot to spread greater awareness about small changes that can be sustainably adopted in the lifestyle for a better environment.

Various green initiatives were taken by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure effective Plastic Waste Management (PWM) in the country, in the presence of the Minister of State, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and senior officials of the government.

Speaking on the third report by the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an UN-backed science body, Bhupender Yadav said, "the report underlines the need for deep and urgent global emissions reduction and justifies India's emphasis on equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development. We welcome it."

The report also supports India's view on the necessity of public finance for developing countries and the need for scale, scope and speed in Climate Finance, he said.

"In a drive toward global action on plastic pollution, India will implement a blanket ban on single-use plastic items such as earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic flags, plates, glasses, cutlery, etc to be banned from July 01 2022," Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) tweeted.



To tackle the challenge of plastic pollution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's pledge to phase out Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) by 2022.

India's plastic waste management rules 2016 were amended banning the import of plastic waste SUVs with effect from July 2022 onward.

Taking the momentum forward and stressing the need for active public participation, the Union Minister also administered the "Swachh Bharat Harit Bharat Green Pledge" to the gathering.

The dignitaries present along with the students who participated in the launch took a pledge for the "Swachh Bharat Harit Bharat Green Pledge."

He also urged everyone to join in the efforts to beat plastic pollution and work towards a better future and appreciated the innovative solutions developed by start-ups entrepreneurs and students in India Plastic Challenge-Hackathon 2021 highlighting the immense talent and potential of India's youth.

In conclusion, the Union Minister said that India sends a message of hope and optimism that humanity can meet the challenges posed by climate change and will be a part of the solution to climate change. (ANI)

