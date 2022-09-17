Environment ministry to collaborate with 8 IITs to promote R&D of chemicals with low global warming potential: Bhupendra Yadav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Friday said that the Ministry would soon be entering into collaboration with eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to promote research and development of chemicals with low global warming potential, including blends.

These IIT colleges include Bombay, Roorkee, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Guwahati, Banaras, Madras and Delhi.

"The collaborative research will be done in line with industry requirements through the engagement of research scholars, leading to the development of a robust research and development ecosystem in this area, and will also help promote the Make in India initiative of the Government," the minister said.

Speaking at a programme organized to observe the 28th World Ozone Day in Mumbai, Yadav said, "The Prime Minister has focused on mindful consumption, for instance, how to economically use energy in warehouses and refrigeration, which are in line with our fight against climate change. India is among the countries which have stated that the country's sustainable development will be such that net zero is achieved by 2070."

Yadav said that India has not been a traditional contributor to global emissions, but that in our actions, we are showing the intent to be a problem solver.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra.



"India's contribution to the Montreal Protocol in terms of policy formulation is noteworthy, India has played a proactive role in the phase-out of production and consumption of Ozone Depleting Substances," Yadav said.

Stating that the world is facing a climate crisis because of wasteful use of energy, the Minister called for adopting the mantra of L.I.F.E (Lifestyle for Environment) which was coined by Modi, in line with the concept of a sustainable lifestyle, encouraging us to adopt mindfully and not mindless consumption and utilization of resources.

"India played a key role in the finalization of the Kigali Amendment. After ratifying the same in September 2021, the central government is working towards developing a national strategy, in close consultation with the industry stakeholders, for phasing down Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)," he added.

The Minister also highlighted the goals of the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), which is a vision document developed by the MoEFCC to provide socio-economic and environmental benefits related to reduced refrigerant use, climate change mitigation and Sustainable Development Goals over the period 2037-38. He highlighted the progress on the implementation of the recommendations.

The winning entries were announced for a national level poster making and slogan writing competition for school children on 'Save Our Ozone Layer', which was jointly organized by the National Museum of Natural History and the Ozone Cell of MoEFCC.

World Ozone Day is celebrated on 16th September each year to commemorate the signing of the Montreal Protocol that came into force on this day in 1987. World Ozone Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness among people about the depletion of the Ozone Layer and the measures taken and to be taken to preserve it.

The theme of World Ozone Day 2022 is "Montreal Protocol@35: global cooperation protecting life on earth". (ANI)

