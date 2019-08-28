Envoys of China, South Africa, Greece, Somalia present credentials to President

New Delhi, Aug 28 (ANI) Sun Weidong, Ambassador of China, and Joel Sibusiso Ndebele, High Commissioner of South Africa, were among the four envoys who presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Dionyssios Kyvetos, Ambassador of the Greece, and Somalia Faduma Abdullahi Mohamud, Ambassdor of Somalia, also presented their credentials, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

China had appointed Weidong, a veteran diplomat, as its new ambassador to India in June. He replaced Luo Zhaohui, who was promoted to the post of Vice Foreign Minister.

Sun had been Director-General in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Policy Planning Department and also served as China's Ambassador to Pakistan. (ANI)

