Heads of foreign missions in Delhi, visited Golden Temple in Amritsar, to take part in celebrations related to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji
Envoys suggest visit to Amritsar will strengthen the diplomatic relations

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:34 IST

Amritsar [India] Oct 22(ANI): Resident Foreign Heads of Missions who were part of the delegation led by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to the Golden Temple here to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev were unanimous of the view that such cultural trips can further boost diplomatic ties between countries.
"Such cultural exchanges help foreign envoys understand a nation better. When two countries understand each other better, they get along better," Australian High commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu said.
Echoing the similar sentiments Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India, Nikolay R Kudashev told ANI, "I came into contact with Indian culture and depth of Indian people. It is really a testimony to the openness of Indians to the world. Hard work, openness and sharing with the community these values are very close to the diplomatic world."
The heads of the missions were warmly received at the Amritsar airport before they headed towards the iconic Golden temple.
"It's very important to develop the power of diplomacy between our country and India, so it's great to be here. We love Punjab, Sikhs and India. The Culture exchange is a very effective way to develop diplomacy," Ambassador of Ecuador Hector Cueva Jacome told ANI.
Around 87 envoys accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe for the visit to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, who undertook the preparations for the mission, said, "Diplomacy is just not political outreach, economic, trade, investment reach but cultural soft power important ingredients in any diplomacy."
The diplomats include ambassadors of Australia, Mongolia, Morocco, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The Deputy Chief of US Missions was also part of the delegation
The visit was organised by the ICCR in collaboration with the state government of Punjab and the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:33 IST

